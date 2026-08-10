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Bank holidays this week: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed? Check dates, complete city-wise list

Bank holidays this week: When will banks be closed this week? Check dates and complete city-wise list as per RBI's holiday calendar.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 10, 2026, 9:23 AM IST
Bank holidays this week: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed? Check dates, complete city-wise list
Bank holidays this week: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed? Check dates, complete city-wise list(Photo Credit: ChatGPT)

Bank holiday August 2026: The month of August has commenced, and the second week has already begun. The new week is here, and those customers or those planning to visit their banks are advised to check the bank holiday calendar beforehand. Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and depend upon national holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

This means that banks may be closed on different days in different states of the country, but the digital banking facility such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, etc. will continue to be available normally. Therefore, before visiting a bank branch for any important work pertaining to deposits, withdrawals, cheque activities, etc., customers should first verify the holidays in their own state or city.

Read more: Bank Holidays January 2026: When will banks be closed in January 2026?

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Alert: Okhla Barrage-Kalindi Kunj stretch to remain affected till August 12; Check roads and routes to avoid, important guidelines

When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed this week?

So, how many days will public and private sector bank branches remain closed across India during the second week of August 2026? Let’s have a look at the bank holiday schedule and the list of states and cities where banking services will be affected this week.

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” reads the statement on the website of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI). According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar list, banks will remain closed on August 13 in Imphal on the occasion of Patriot’s Day.

Which states and cities will observe the Independence Day bank holiday?

Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar list, banks will remain closed on August 15 in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada in view of Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayawada

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 10: Gold gets costlier or trades lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will remain closed on August 19, 2026, on the occasion of the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. For more details, visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI).

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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