Bank holidays this week: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed? Check dates, complete city-wise list

Bank holidays this week: When will banks be closed this week? Check dates and complete city-wise list as per RBI's holiday calendar.

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Bank holidays this week: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed? Check dates, complete city-wise list(Photo Credit: ChatGPT)

Bank holiday August 2026: The month of August has commenced, and the second week has already begun. The new week is here, and those customers or those planning to visit their banks are advised to check the bank holiday calendar beforehand. Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and depend upon national holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

This means that banks may be closed on different days in different states of the country, but the digital banking facility such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, etc. will continue to be available normally. Therefore, before visiting a bank branch for any important work pertaining to deposits, withdrawals, cheque activities, etc., customers should first verify the holidays in their own state or city.

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When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed this week?

So, how many days will public and private sector bank branches remain closed across India during the second week of August 2026? Let’s have a look at the bank holiday schedule and the list of states and cities where banking services will be affected this week.

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” reads the statement on the website of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI). According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar list, banks will remain closed on August 13 in Imphal on the occasion of Patriot’s Day.

Which states and cities will observe the Independence Day bank holiday?

Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar list, banks will remain closed on August 15 in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada in view of Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28 Agartala • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • Patna • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • • Vijayawada • •

• Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act ■ Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Holiday Description Day Ker Puja 4 Tendong Lho Rum Faat 8 Patriot’s Day 13 Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) 15 Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur 19 Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) 25 Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam 26 Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi 28

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Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will remain closed on August 19, 2026, on the occasion of the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. For more details, visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI).