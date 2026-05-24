Home

Business

Bank holidays: When will banks remain closed from May 25? Check when and where branches will remain shut

Bank holidays: When will banks remain closed from May 25? Check when and where branches will remain shut

The bank will remain shut for several days of the week beginning May 25. Here is a list of holidays and the state where it will be observed

Banks holiday list. File image

Are you planning to visit the bank? The first thing you should do is check the dates. Customers are being advised to plan their visits to the bank as several states are headed for holidays.

It is advisable to confirm with your local branches first to be absolutely clear about whether there is a holiday or not in your region.

Banks will remain closed in…

May 26: In Tripura and Sikkim, banks will be shut due to the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 27: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha, banks are set to remain shut across many states and Union Territories such as Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

May 28: On the occasion of Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha), banks are set to remain shut in states such as Tripura, Rajasthan, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from holidays linked to festivals, banks nationwide are also closed on every second and fourth Saturday under Reserve Bank of India regulations. This increases the number of non-working days for branch operations and could inconvenience customers with pending banking tasks.

Will digital services be affected?

While bank branches may remain shut, online banking services will function without any disruption. Customers can carry out fund transfers, bill payments and other transactions through mobile apps, ATMs and UPI services.

Services that depend on physical branch operations, including cheque clearing, demand draft issuance and high-value cash deposits, will remain unavailable on these days. Customers have been urged to complete such work in advance and rely on digital banking options whenever possible.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank’s app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.