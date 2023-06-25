Home

Bank Holidays in July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, Full List Here

All banks in Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on July 29th on account of Muharram.

New Delhi: RBI has released the Bank holiday list for July, 2023 and according to that, banks will be closed for 15 days in July 2023, and all banks in Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on July 29th on account of Muharram.

For everyone’s information, RBI declares different bank holidays for banks of different states and it is important for the customer to check the dates in accordance with the state of huis residence. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) list of holidays, 8 are state-specific holidays for various festivals across different states, while the rest are weekend holidays.

Full List Of Bank Holidays

According to RBI guidelines, here is the full list of Bank holidays in the coming month of July, 2023.

July 2(Sunday) – All banks closed

July 5 (Wednesday)- All banks of Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on account of Guru Hargovind Ji’s birthday and customers are requested to have a note this down.

July 6 (Thursday) -MHIP Day- Banks closed in Mizoram.

July8 (Saturday)- 2nd Saturday- All banks closed

July 9 (Sunday)- All banks closed

July 11 (Tuesday) -Banks in Tripura will be closed for Ker Pooja.

July 13 (Thursday)- On account of Bhanu Jayanti, Banks in Sikkim will be closed.

July 16 (Sunday)- All banks closed

July 17 (Monday)- Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on account of U Tirot Singh Day.

July 21 (Friday)- Banks will remain closed in Sikkim for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22 (Saturday)- Fourth Saturday- All banks closed

July 29 (Saturday) – Banks from the states of Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be closed.

July 30 (Sunday)- All banks closed

July 32 (Monday)- All banks in Haryana and Punjab will be closed on account of Martyrdom Day.

