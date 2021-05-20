New Delhi: Bank Hours Today – Customers please take note that Banking hours during the ongoing Covid pandemic and Lockdown have changed. Apart the timings, those who are looking to visit nearby branches of any bank, must now details related services. The changes in banking hours at both public and private lenders come after direction from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Also Read - Mohammed Siraj's Deceptive Swing, Ability to Bowl Long Spells Special: VVS Laxman

Bank Hours – All You Need To Know

Working hours at banks have been curtailed due to ongoing rapid spread of Coronavirus. IBA has advised banks to fix working hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

IBA's direction related to bank hours was meant for both public and private banks. The direction will remain effective tile May 31.

That means if you want to visit nearby branch, please remember that bank hours (10 am – 2 pm) will remain till May 31.

IBA has also directed banks to provided four main services. These mandatory services are cash withdrawals, accepting deposits, government businesses, and remittance.

IBA had stated that the State Level Banking Committees of respective states and union territories will take stock of the situation and take call on whether additional services will allowed or not.

IBA has also directed that bank staff can be called on rotational basis. Even employees can be allowed to work from home. IBA suggested that ideally 50 per cent of the employees may be called at office based on rotation.

State Bank of India (SBI) has encouraged its customers to stay safe at home. SBI is offering contactless service and issued toll free numbers 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 for urgent banking services.

SBI has also asked its customers not to visit branches to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) details. SBI customers can submic KYC details via email to branch email address.

In view of Covid pandemic situation, Punjab National Bank has introduced cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking.