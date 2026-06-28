Bank July Holidays 2026: Banks will remain closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

Bank July Holidays 2026: Banks will remain closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

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Bank July Holidays 2026: Banks will remain closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

Bank July Holidays 2026: Attention everybody! If you’re planning to visit the bank in July, then you must go through this news article. Banks are scheduled to remain closed for nearly 12 days; however, the holiday list will differ for the different states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a monthly list of bank holidays to help customers plan their banking activities and avoid inconvenience. Check the list of bank holidays for this month.

When will banks remain closed in July 2026?

As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed in July including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: MHIP Day, Beh Deinkhlam, Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela, Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh, Drukpa Tshe-zi, Kharchi Puja. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated.

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on July 6, 2026, in Aizawl due to MHIP Day. Banks will remain shut on July 9, 2026, in Shillong due to Beh Deinkhlam. Going by the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on July 16, 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, due to the occasion of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela. Banks in Shillong will remain closed on July 17, 2026, in observance of the Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar.

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 18, 2026, in observance of the Drukpa Tshe-zi, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar. Banks in Agartala will remain closed on July 22, 2026, in observance of the Kharchi Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official holiday calendar.

Bank July Holidays 2026: Check the complete city-wise list

July 2026 6 9 16 17 18 22 Agartala • Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur Bengaluru Bhopal Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh Chennai Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad Imphal • Itanagar Jaipur Jammu Kanpur Kochi Kohima Kolkata Lucknow Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada

Bank July Holidays 2026: Check the complete city-wise list

Holiday Description Day MHIP Day 6 Beh Deinkhlam 9 Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela 16 Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh 17 Drukpa Tshe-zi 18 Kharchi Puja 22

In addition to these regional holidays, banks across India will also remain closed on their regular weekly off days. This includes all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s banking schedule. The weekly holidays in July 2026 are as follows:

Sundays: July 5, 12, 19, and 26

Second Saturday: July 11

Fourth Saturday: July 25

Customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and make use of digital banking services for transactions on these dates.