New Delhi: Allahabad Bank has merged with the Indian Bank on February 15. After Allahabad Bank's merger with the Indian Bank, new rules have come into effect from Monday. After the merging, the Indian Bank carried out a software migration over the weekend. The merger process took place between 9 PM on February 12 to 9 AM on February 15 with the bank adding that services related to banking operations might be disrupted during this time period.

The Indian Bank, however, ahead of the merger announced a share swap ratio of 115 equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1,000 shares of Rs 10 each of Allahabad Bank. As per the merger, Allahabad Bank was amalgamated into Indian Bank, along with nine other PSBs merged into four.

As the merger has been now completed, new rules had been issued by the bank with regard to its services. Giving details on Twitter, existing customers were asked to get a new Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) code and were also informed on other services such as net banking, mobile banking among others. Here are the new rules that existing/new customers should know after the merger:

IFSC codes: Customers who had accounts with the Allahabad bank would now have to get a new Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) as the old one would not be applicable. They must do this as failure to do this would result in non-conduction of any monetary transactions. To know more, customers can log into www.indianbank.in/amalgamation and enter the old IFSC code to obtain the fresh code.

For this purpose, an SMS can be sent to 92668 01962 from the registered mobile number in the format IFSC<Space> <OLD IFSC> (Eg. IFSC ALLA0210999). Customers should use only Indian Bank’s IFSC codes starting with ‘IDIB.. ‘ from February 15 onwards for remittances (RTGS, NEFT, IMPS)

Mobile banking, IndOASIS app: To receive mobile banking services, customers need to install the IndOASIS app on their phones and start using it from February 15. Notably, the app is available on Google play store and IOS.

Net banking services: Customers who want to avail internet banking services, they have to log into https://indianbank.net.in from February 15 onwards with their existing log-in credentials.

Cheque book, passbook: Now the customers are allowed to use their existing cheque books till they are exhausted or for another six months, whichever is earlier. However, the new passbooks in line with the Indian Bank format will be issued after February 15. Customers must obtain a new passbook of the bank (if not taken already) from their home branch.

Customers must note that the bank has taken full care to ensure that there are no problems for the customers in getting the services from the bank. The account holders will get complete information about the new rules through the website http://indianbank.net.in.