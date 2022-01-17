New Delhi: In a latest development, the State Bank of India has withdrawn its ‘special support scheme’ for covid-infected employees three months ahead of its schedule. The country is reporting a growing number of covid-19 cases daily and is in the middle of a third wave. The country recorded over 2.5 lakh cases on Monday. According to a report by The Economic Times, the special scheme has been subsumed with the existing medical scheme from January 1, 2022.Also Read - Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Days In January. Check Complete List Here

Under the special scheme, Rs 20,000 were given to the covid-infected employee to meet the treatment and other expenses. The report added that this scheme was extended till March 31, 2022, in October 2021.

Understandably, the employees of the banks are unhappy with the decision. According to ET, a large number of SBI staff got infected in the third wave of the pandemic. Bank employees are among the frontline workers and stand the maximum chance of catching the virus.

The cases in metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai have reportedly been stabilising, but there is a jump in the cases in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The bank made the announcement to merge the special scheme on January 13, according to ET.

The bank has explained that the third wave is not like the previous two waves of the pandemic. More people are now vaccinated and oxygen and bed availability has improved, the report added.

The largest state-owned lender in the country, according to the report, is providing full reimbursement of medical expenses to its employees and their family. They have also reportedly footed the bill for vaccination.