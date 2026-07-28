Bank note rule: Changing notes is not easy, RBI, Centre decide in which section currency is exchanged | Explained

RBI Note Policy: The Reserve Bank has received government approval to print new Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes. Polymer notes will soon be available in the market.

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Bank note rule: Changing notes is not easy, RBI, Centre decide in which section currency is exchanged | Explained

The last 10 years have been a period of significant change for the Indian currency. First, demonetisation took 500 and 1,000 rupee notes out of circulation. Then, 2,000 rupee notes were also gradually eliminated from circulation. Now, the Reserve Bank of India is focusing its attention on 10 and 20 rupee notes. While there is no intention to demonetize these notes, there are plans to print them on plastic instead of paper. The government and the Reserve Bank have already reached an agreement on this. However, the question arises: under which law and section is the order to print these notes issued? What process do the Reserve Bank and the government go through together before printing a single note?

The RBI completes the printing process of any note. This time, the RBI’s Central Board submitted a proposal to the government under Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, to print 10 and 20 rupee currency in plastic. This proposal calls for the printing of 1 billion polymer notes in 10 and 20 rupee denominations. These notes will be released to the market on a trial basis. If this experiment is successful, these notes may be the only notes in circulation going forward. The government has also approved this proposal.

RBI cannot print notes on its own

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is responsible for currency and banknote printing, it cannot, even if it wishes, arbitrarily print as many notes as it wishes. There is a proper law for this, and the central government also plays a major role in this. The RBI’s central board first drafts a note printing proposal and submits it to the government, and it can only implement it after receiving central government approval. This means that the RBI is responsible for all the work, but this is impossible without the central government’s approval.

In which stream are notes exchanged?

Under Section 22 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, RBI gets the right to issue bank notes in the country.

Under Section 25 of this Act, the design, size, colour and security features of the note are decided with the approval of the Central Government on the recommendation of the RBI.

Section 26(2) of the Act allows a note to cease to be legal tender, requiring the recommendation of the central government and the RBI board.

What is procedure for getting a new note or exchanging it?