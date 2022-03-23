New Delhi: Fixed deposits are one of the most widely accepted forms of investment in India. The depositors get stable returns with high interest rates. But the money cannot be withdrawn before the due date in a fixed deposit (FD). According to media reports, the Bank of Baroda has hiked its FD rates.Also Read - Did Not Receive Your ITR Refund? Know Why Here

The new rates came into effect yesterday, on March 22. There are various time periods for which an FD can be used. It ranges from 7 days to over 10 years. For senior citizens, the FD interest rates are higher than the usual accounts.

Bank of Baroda FD Rates: Complete List Here

Time Period Interest Rate 7-14 Days 2.8 % 15-45 Days 2.8 % 46-90 Days 3.7 % 91-180 Days 3.7 % 181-270 Days 4.3 % 271 Days and above 4.4 % 1 Year 5 % 1 Year-400 Days 5.1-5.2 % 400 Days- 2 Years 5.1-5.2 % 2-3 Years 5.1-5.2 % 3-5 Years 5.25-5.35 % 5-10 Years 5.25-5.35 % 10 Years and above 5.1 %

BoB FD Rates For Senior Citizens

BoB FD Rates For Senior Citizens

Banks offer a special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. In BoB, senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 crores for all time periods.