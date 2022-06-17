Bank of Baroda FD Rates | New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has increased the interest rates for fixed deposits on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The announcement was made on bank’s website. The interest rates have been raised for deposits for a tenure of more than 1 year and less than three years.Also Read - Indians Are Depositing More In Swiss Banks; Deposits Highest In 14 Years

According to the website, the domestic and NRO term depositors will get new rates. The rates will be applicable for new deposits as well as renewals. The bank will, however, continue to offer 2.8 per cent on deposits maturing within 7 to 45 days.

According to data on BoB's website, the depositors will continue to get a 4.3 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing between 181 days to 270 days. The deposits for a tenure of 271 days to 1 year will fetch 4.40 per cent interest.

Bank of Baroda FD Rates: Check Latest Rates Here

Tenure FD Rates 7-14 days 2.8 per cent 15-45 days 2.8 per cent 46-90 days 3.7 per cent 91-180 days 3.7 per cent 181-270 days 4.3 per cent 271 days – 1 year 4.4 per cent 1 year 5 per cent 1 year- 400 days 5.45 per cent 400 days – 2 years 5.45 per cent 2 years- 3 years 5.5 per cent 3 years- 5 years 5.35 per cent 5 years – 10 years 5.35 per cent

The data has been taken from bank’s official website