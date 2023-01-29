Home

Business

Bank Of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: Check List of Available Services, Steps to Register

Bank Of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: Check List of Available Services, Steps to Register

Bank Of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: WhatsApp Banking services are available on Domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as International numbers of selected countries.

WhatsApp Banking services are available on Domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as International numbers of selected countries.

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp banking: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is offering Whatsapp-based banking services to its customers. Customers can check their account balance, get a mini statement of the last 5 transactions, and Block Debit Cards using the application. WhatsApp Banking services are available on Domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as International numbers of selected countries.

How Can BOB Customers Send Money through WhatsApp?

“Payments through WhatsApp were launched via UPI last year. WhatsApp banking services does not allow payment transaction through WhatsApp,” reads the official statement on the Bank’s website.

Select the ‘₹’ symbol in your chat window.

Choose your bank from the drop-down menu.

Verify the registered banking telephone number

If the WhatsApp number is the same as the registered bank number, a verification message will reflect on WhatsApp

Once you add the bank account, continue processing the UPI payment through WhatsApp

To send money to your select the ‘₹’ symbol from your chat window

Enter the amount and proceed with the transaction. This setting also allows you to check the balance.

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: List of Services Available

Here are some of the services that the Bank of Baroda Whatsapp Banking offers.

Check account balance.

Get mini statement of last 5 transactions.

Cheque status enquiry.

Block Debit Card.

WhatsApp Banking Registration (Bilingual) with accepting Terms and Conditions (with OTP)

Request ChequeBook .

Know your registered email ID.

Account Statement

Disabling of UPI

Account Blocking (Debit freeze)

Disabling Debit Card for Domestic Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Disabling Debit Card for International Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Tracking of Cheque Book request

WhatsApp Banking Registration/Deregistration Functionalities

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Register?

Step-1: Register Yourself

Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your mobile contact list. You can also click on below link to start a conversation directly on Bank’s WhatsApp Number- Https://Wa.Me/918433888777?Text=Hi

Step-2: Start Chatting

Send a “HI” on this number using the WhatsApp application and initiate the conversation. By starting a conversation, it will mean that you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of WhatsApp Banking.