Bank of Baroda WhatsApp banking: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has started offering Whatsapp-based banking to its customers. Now, Bank of Baroda customers can check their account balance, get a mini statement of the last 5 transactions, and Cheque status enquiry using WhatsApp. It is to be noted that WhatsApp Banking is available in Hindi and English. WhatsApp Banking services are available on Domestic Indian mobile number as well as International numbers of selected countries. The key benefits of the WhatsApp service are the 24X7 availability of banking services, easy access, and convenience for all customers. It is safe and secure.

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: Check List of Services

Here are some of the services that the Bank of Baroda Whatsapp Banking offers.

Check account balance.

Get mini statement of last 5 transactions.

Cheque status enquiry.

Block Debit Card.

WhatsApp Banking Registration (Bilingual) with accepting Terms and Conditions (with OTP)

Request ChequeBook .

Know your registered email ID.

Account Statement

Disabling of UPI

Account Blocking (Debit freeze)

Disabling Debit Card for Domestic Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Disabling Debit Card for International Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Tracking of Cheque Book request

WhatsApp Banking Registration/Deregistration Functionalities

OTP validation for critical services (Cheque Book request, Debit Card Blocking, Disabling Debit Card for Domestic/ International transactions, Registration/De-Registration WhatsApp Banking and Disabling of UPI)

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Register?

Step-1: Register Yourself

Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your mobile contact list.

Step-2: Start Chatting