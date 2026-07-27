LEAKED: 1TB of Bank of Baroda user data, including PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, exposed on dark web

Bank of Baroda is facing a major potential cybersecurity breach after hackers claimed to share around 1TB of customer and internal banking details on the dark web.

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qLEAKED: 1TB of Bank of Baroda user data, including PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, exposed on dark web | Imafge: X

Bank of Baroda Data Leak: Customers of Bank of Baroda are in a state of tremendous anxiety after a hacking group claimed to have leaked nearly 1TB of internal banking data on the dark web. The leaked data reportedly contains customers’ PAN, Aadhaar and banking details. These major claims have caught the attention of cybersecurity researchers. However, the claims have not been confirmed by government agencies or the public sector lender.

What Did Hackers Say?

Taking responsibility for the cybercrime, hacking group TripleX said that a listing on Ransomware.liv a dark web monitoring platform, Ransomware.live alleges that data including 1,000,00 and 3,000,00 customers’ application forms containing identity proofs, photos and other documents of identity proofs, which they submitted during account opening, were leaked.

The leaked files allegedly included Aadhaar details, savings and current account information, NetBanking user details, NRI and corporate banking services details, etc.

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Bank’s Confidential Internal Records Leaked

The leaked details allegedly contain confidential internal records. According to Software engineer and cashless consumer founder Srikanth Lakshmanan, he reviewed the sample file shared by the hackers and found branch audit reports, loan documents and vigilance investigation records.

As per reports, the leaked data has sensitive details such as branch audits, loan appraisal documents, internal communications, vigilance investigations, BobWorld audit reports, and customer data.

He termed the cyber breach a “cyber disaster,” and stated that the leaked documents appear to include customer details and internal banking records.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite claims, the authenticity of the data remains unverified. However, the bank has not publicly responded to the claims.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have also not confirmed the leak. Until an official confirmation, the reported leak should be treated as an allegation.

India.com could not immediately ascertain the claims.