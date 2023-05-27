Home

Business

Bank Of India Offers More Interest On FDs, Check New Interest Rates

Bank Of India Offers More Interest On FDs, Check New Interest Rates

The interest earned from FD is fully taxable.

The bank is giving 7% interest to common citizens and 7.50% interest to senior citizens on 1 year FD.

New Delhi: Bank of India (BOI) has increased the interest on Fixed Deposits (FDs). Now the bank is giving 7% interest to common citizens and 7.50% interest to senior citizens on 1 year FD. These new interest rates are applicable on FDs of less than 2 crores.

THESE ARE THE NEW INTEREST RATES

Term Interest Rate

You may like to read

7 to 45 days 3.00%

Trending Now

46 to 179 days 4.50%

180 to 269 days 5.00%

270 days to 1 Year 5.50%

1 year 7.00%

More than 1 year but less than 2 years 6.00%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.75%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.50%

5 years to 10 years 6.00%

HIGHER INTEREST FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

Senior citizens are being given 0.50% more interest than common citizens on FDs of less than 3 years. At the same time, 0.75% more interest is being given on FDs of 3 years or more than common citizens.

TAX IS ALSO TO BE PAID ON THE INTEREST EARNED FROM FD

The interest earned from FD is fully taxable. Whatever interest you earn on FD in a year, it gets added to your annual income. Based on the total income, your tax slab is determined. Since the interest income earned on FD is considered as “Income from other sources”, it is charged under Tax Deducted at Source or TDS. TDS is deducted when your bank credits your interest income to your account.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES