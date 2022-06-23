Bank Customer’s Alert: The Bank of India on Thursday revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) of various tenures. These interest rates will come into effect from today itself, the bank said. The move from the bank comes after various other banks increased their interest rates on FDs, following RBI’s decision to hike the repo rate to control inflation.Also Read - RBI Extends Deadline to Implement New Guidelines For Credit Cards to October 1 | Details Here

In a statement, the bank said it will offer interest rates between 2.85 per cent and 5.50 per cent. The bank also launched a 444-day term deposit scheme with an interest rate of 5.50% per annum. In this scheme, the senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.50% per annum. Also Read - Yes Bank Floating Rate FD Launched! Customers To Get Dynamic Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits | Deets Inside

Other banks which have recently revised interest rate include ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank. Also Read - New Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation Rules To Change From July 1 | All You Need to Know

Bank of India in a statement said it will offer 5.30 per cent interest rate on FD of 1 year to 443 days. The new rate on deposit for 444 days is 5.50 per cent; 5.40 per cent on tenor of 445 days to less than 3 years.

Bank of India’s Revised FD Interest Rates: