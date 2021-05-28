New Delhi: The ongoing Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions have made it difficult to step out even for withdrawal of money. In these tough times, Post office has come to assist the people. India Post has been distributing money at people’s doorstep. Post office is doing this through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions. You avail the benefits and stay safe at your home. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Effect: Parents in Odisha Rush to Name Their Newborns After The Menacing Storm!

"During the COVID-Pandemic, India Post is effectively distributing money at people's doorstep with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions following Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Post Office said.

What is Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is a payment service that allows bank customers to perform banking transaction by using Aadhaar. This Aadhaar Enabled Payment System is available for customers of Bank participating in AEPS and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

What Are the Services?

As part of the AEPS, services available are Balance Enquiry, Aadhaar to Aadhaar Fund Transfer, Cash Withdrawal, and Mini Statement.

How to Avail the benefits

One needs to have a bank account and the bank must be part of the AEPS. The account holder must link Aadhaar with the bank account. One must remember the transaction is completed only using the Aadhaar card holder’s biometric authentication only.

India Post Payments Bank offers the doorstep banking facility. Postal employees visit your home. You can open a bank account, transfer funds, deposit and withdraw cash, recharge or pay bills. You can also access your Aadhaar linked accounts held with other banks.

How To Get Money at Doorstep via Post Office

Customers need to call contact centre at 155299 and book their appointment.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to registered mobile number.

You need to confirm the visit details to India Post Payments Bank’s representatives.

You need to provide your account number or mobile number, or show your QR card to the Doorstep representative.

Please note that IPPB has waived the Doorstep Banking Charges for all transactions or services such as cash withdrawal, mini statement, and balance enquiry.