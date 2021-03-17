NEW DELHI: In a major relief for protesting Bank staff, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that there won’t be any change in pay scale, salary structure, and pension of employees. FM Sitharaman has asserted that the interest of all employees of state-owned banks, which are likely to be privatized, will be protected. FM Sitharaman has also assured that not all banks are going to be privatized. Sitharaman has also made it clear that the banking space will continue to have the presence of the public sector. FM Sitharaman’s remarks came amidst a two-day bank strike called by a host of bank unions impacting regular banking operations across India. A staggering number of around 10 lakh employees took part in the two-day Bank strike. Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Final SBI PO Results Declared at sbi.co.in | Find Direct Link to Download Selected Candidates' List

Here’s what Nirmala Sitharaman said about Bank Privatisation Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty on SBI For 'Deficiencies In Regulatory Compliance'

1) Bank employees will not lose their jobs. Also Read - SBI ALERT: State Bank of India Invokes Call Option, Will Not Pay 9.95 pc Interest On Retail Bonds Issued in 2011

2) Salary structure, Pay Scale PF, Gratuity Money, Pension, Leaves will not be changed or decreased.

3) Government will ensure that employees’ interests will be protected at all costs.

4) Every bank will not be sold off, Sitharaman said.

Salaries, pensions of Bank employees to remain unaffected

FM Sitharaman has categorically mentioned that even if banks are to be privatized, employees’ interests would be given priority. She assured lakhs of staff that their pensions and salaries will be protected in case the banks go for the privatization process. Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected — whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of, FM Sitharaman said during the press conference.

India needs banks like SBI

Referring to the merger of PSBs, FM Sitharaman said India required several more lenders of the size of State Bank of India (SBI). FM Sitharaman further said the central government wanted financial institutions to get more liquidity and more people to put money into them to make the entities sustainable. The government wants the staff of these financial institutions to be able to perform their duties, in which they have acquired skill over the decades, and run the banks, the Union Minister said.

Need for Government Institutions, PSBs to stay

While addressing a press conference after attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) in New Delhi, FM Sitharaman said the central government had announced a Public Enterprise Policy public sector presence will remain in selected areas. FM Sitharaman underscored that the financial sector featured in that list. She had mentioned that not all banks would be privatized.

The four strategic sectors in which the government will continue to have its presence, though bare minimum, are — atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; and banking, insurance, and financial

services.

Merger of banks under Narendra Modi Government

In Budget 2021 Speech on February 1 at Parliament, FM Sitharaman had announced that the government proposes to take up the privatization of two public sector banks (PSBs) and one general insurance company in the Financial Year 2021-22. The Central government has so far merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.