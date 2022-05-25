New Delhi: If sources are to be believed, the government is on course with the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and will take appropriate steps in the coming months.Also Read - Central Bank of India, UCO Bank Revise Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits | Check New Rate

The government, in the Union Budget for 2021-22, had announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

The government is committed to the privatisation of two public sector banks, and it is on the course, said the sources. Besides, sources also said the divestment of BPCL is also on the card and fresh bids will be invited. The government had to cancel the sale as only a single bidder was left in the fray, sources said.

NITI Aayog has already suggested two banks and one insurance company to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment for privatisation. According to sources, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation.

As per the process, the Core Group of Secretaries, headed by the Cabinet Secretary, will send its recommendation to Alternative Mechanism (AM) for its approval and eventually to the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for the final nod.

The members of the Core Group of Secretaries include economic affairs secretary, revenue secretary, expenditure secretary, corporate affairs secretary, legal affairs secretary, Department of Public Enterprises secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary and an administrative department secretary.