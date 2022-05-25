Income Tax Rules Latest Update: The cash withdrawal and deposit rules are all set to change in the banks from tomorrow, May 26. In this regard, the Central government has made it compulsory for citizens to quote their PAN (permanent account number) or Aadhaar number for withdrawing or depositing cash more than Rs 20 lakh from the bank accounts, including co-operative banks and post offices.Also Read - HDFC Bank Raises Interest Rates on Recurring Deposits | Check Rates Here

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has in this regard said in a notification earlier this month that the new rules will apply during the opening of a current account.

"Every person shall, at the time of entering into a transaction specified in column (2) of the Table below, quote his permanent account number or Aadhaar number, as the case may be, in documents pertaining to such transaction, and every person specified in column (3) of the said Table, who receives such document, shall ensure that the said number has been duly quoted and authenticated," the CBDT said in its notice dated May 10.

Columns 2 and 3 of the order mention where the rules will be applicable, and how the persons who receive these PAN and Aadhaar numbers must ensure that they are authenticated.

Previously, the PAN card was only needed at the time of depositing cash exceeding Rs 50,000 in a single day, but no annual limit for cash deposit or withdrawal was covered as per Rule 114 B. Moreover, the limit was applicable only on deposits made in the bank.

“The permanent account number or Aadhaar number along with demographic information or biometric information of an individual shall be submitted to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) with the approval of the Board, for the purposes of authentication referred to in section 139A,” the notification from the Centre further stated.

Notably, these new withdrawal and deposit rules are aimed at reducing financial frauds, as the income tax department will be able to monitor high-value cash transactions. Moreover, the rules will also help trace money movements.