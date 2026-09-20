Bank strike alert! SBI issues advisory to customers ahead of three-day nationwide lockout; check details here

SBI issues a customer alert ahead of the UFBU's 3-day nationwide bank strike starting September 28, advising customers to use digital banking and ATMs.

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Bank strike alert! In a matter of alert for the customers of State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest bank of India has issued an advisory urging customers to complete important banking transactions in advance of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike. For those unversed, the strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026. Due to the 3-day strike, services that require physical visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees participate in the strike. Here are all the details you need to know about the strike called by the UFBU and what SBI has said in its advisory.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) bank strike details

The union forum has announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing agitation. SBI said customers should plan branch-related transactions before the strike period to avoid potential disruptions.

The bank noted that it is taking steps to ensure the availability of essential banking services during the proposed strike. However, it cautioned that branch operations could face limitations depending on the level of employee participation across locations.

What can SBI customers do during strike?

To help customers manage their banking needs during the strike period, SBI advised them to rely on alternative service channels. Customers requiring cash have been encouraged to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs).

What SBI said on Customer Service Points (CSPs)?

The bank also highlighted the availability of Customer Service Points (CSPs) for select banking services. In addition, SBI said its digital banking platforms would remain available for routine transactions. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to transfer funds, make payments and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch. However, the bank cautioned that not all services can be completed online.

Update on physical documentation, certain cheque-related processes

Transactions involving physical documentation, certain cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could experience delays if strike-related disruptions affect branch functioning. The proposed strike could also result in an extended period of limited branch access for customers. Since September 26 and 27 fall on a weekend, the strike scheduled from September 28 to 30 may effectively create a five-day stretch during which customers may not have access to normal weekday branch operations.

(With inputs from agencies)