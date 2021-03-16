New Delhi: Bank Strike Day 2 – The country-wide Bank Strike enters the second day as lakhs of employees continue to protest against the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs). The Bank Strike that commenced on Monday impacted several banking services such as withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances. At some places, ATMs went dry as there was a rush to withdraw cash due to a two-day weekend and two-day strike. On Tuesday, most of the branches are set to remain closed. Internet banking continues to be the only option for customers till today evening. Also Read - Bank Strike Day 1: Banking Services Hit Across India As Protests Continue | 5 Things You Should Know

Like Monday, there are high chances that the Bank strike will witness 100 per cent participation from scale I, II and III bank employees on Tuesday, a bank official said. A total of 2.01 crore cheque instruments worth Rs 16,500 crore could not be processed at the three national grids — Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, as per data provided by the bank unions on Monday. The situation will by and large remain the same, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Bank Strike, Bank Holidays In 2021: Which Services Are Affected? Are Private Banks Open? All You Need To Know

All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOC) General Secretary Sowmya Dutta said if the central government does not listen to protestors, then there will be an indefinite strike. “The striking employees took out rallies, wherever permitted, across the country and held sit-in protests. If the government does not listen to them, they will go for an even bigger, indefinite strike, on the lines of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. We are connected with crores of the population through our branches, we are educating our customers about the government’s ill policies and how it is going to impact them,” Dutta said. Also Read - Bank Strike: Centre Submits List of 12 PSU Banks, Insurance Firms to Make Private

Asserting that privatisation is not the solution, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said all the banks are making profits and it is only because of bad loans and provisions that lenders are incurring losses.”In fact, if banks are privatised and sold, only the big corporate and business houses can purchase our banks. Private companies are the defaulters in banks. Can we hand over our banks to the same private sector? “Further, even today, many private banks are not doing well. Last year, Yes Bank ran into serious problems. The bank would have collapsed but for the immediate help from SBI and others. It is unfortunate that still, the government wants to privatise our banks,” AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

The union said banks in the country need to be vibrant to ensure economic development and suggested measures such as strengthening the PSBs, adequate capital infusion, more branches in unbanked areas, stringent measures to recover corporate bad loans as well as making wilful default of loans a criminal offence, among others. It also pitched for RBI publishing names of loan defaulters once in three months, debarring defaulters from contesting elections, increasing rate on deposits, the merger of regional rural banks with sponsor banks, functional autonomy to banks, longer-term to executive and managing directors, apart from filling up vacancies for workmen/officer directors in the PSBs.