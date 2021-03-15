New Delhi: Bank Strike, Bank Holidays in 2021- Bank customers across India are likely to experience inconvenience today and tomorrow as around 10 lakh bank employees begin their strike. The two-day strike is beginning on Monday i.e March 15 and is scheduled to go on Tuesday i.e March 16. With banks remaining closed on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a 4-day hit in regular physical banking services. The bank strike call has been given to oppose the government’s proposal to privatise two public sector banks. Also Read - Bank Strike: Centre Submits List of 12 PSU Banks, Insurance Firms to Make Private

Bank Strike in March: Banking services at the branches such as cash deposits and withdrawals, loan approvals, and cheque clearance would be affected due to the strike. So far, State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank have hinted that services at their branches would be affected due to the Bank Strike. However, along with these two, services at other government banks are set to be hit during the two-day bank strike. Customers must take note that ATM services will not be hit during the Bank strike. Even though physical banking operations are set to be hit, Internet banking will come in handy for customers during the bank strike in March. Also Read - Bank Union Strike: Banking Services To Be Hit For Next 4 Days But Here's How You Can Carry Basic Work

Bank Strike in Private Banks: While, operations at public sector banks are set to be disrupted due to bank strike, services at private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank will remain by and large remain unaffected. But private banks account for one-third of total operations. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Bank Unions Call For Strike on March 15, 16 | ATM Services to be Affected Across India

Umbrella body of nine unions United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the strike to protest Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in Budget 2021 that the central government was looking to privatise two public sector banks. The central government has not announced the name of these two banks as of now. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) members are All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). India National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) are other unions that have joined the Bank Strike.