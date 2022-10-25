All India Bank Strike Latest Update: An all-India bank strike has been called by members of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on November 19 because of which the banking services across the nation will get affected during the day-long protest. The members of AIBEA said they will strike work in protest against targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.Also Read - Bank Bandh on June 27: Bank Employees Threaten To Go On Strike, Banking Operations To Be Impacted

Giving details to news agency IANS, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said in the recent period, the attacks are not only increasing but there is a common thread in all these attacks.

"There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam told his members.

Giving further details, he said the AIBEA union leaders have been dismissed/retrenched from service by Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Moreover, Venkatachalam said the government banks like Bank of Maharashtra is denying trade union rights while Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank are outsourcing many banking activities.

According to him, it is ‘jungle raj’ at the Central Bank of India with the management resorting to indiscriminate transfers.

Furthermore, Venkatachalam said more than 3,300 clerical staff have been transferred from one station to another violating the bipartite settlement and bank level settlement. Before the nationwide strike, AIBEA members will stage different kinds of protests.