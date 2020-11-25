New Delhi: If you have any work pending at your bank, make sure to do it today because most public sectors banks across India are planning to go on strike on Thursday i.e. November 26. Many banks have also issued an alert message to their customers through social media. Banks will resume their services on the next day i.e. November 27. After this, banks will be closed again on November 29 due to fourth Saturday and on November 29, Sunday. Also Read - SBI PO 2020 Recruitment: State Bank of India to Recruit 2000 Probationary Officers, Exam Dates Released

Will digital transactions work? Also Read - SBI CBO Exam 2020 Date Released at sbi.co.in, Exam To Be Held on THIS DATE

The 26 November strike will not affect digital transactions and users can still conduct transactions through NetBanking or Mobile Banking. At the same time, you can withdraw money from ATMs. Also Read - There Will be Paradigm Shift, Economy Expected to Bounce Back From Next Fiscal, Says SBI Chief

Why has the strike being called?

The strike has been called against the anti-labour policies of the central government. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Tuesday said it would be joining the one-day nationwide strike on November 26 called by central trade unions to protest against the government’s anti-labour policies. Ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe a nationwide general strike tomorrow.

“The Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of ‘Ease of Business’, which are purely in the interest of corporates. In the process, 75 per cent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment,” the AIBEA said in a release.

Which banks will remain closed?

Notably, AIBEA represents most banks except State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank. It has four lakh bank employees from various public and old private sector and a few foreign banks as its members. In Maharashtra, around 30,000 bank employees from 10,000 bank branches of public sector banks, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks and foreign banks are observing the strike, AIBEA release said.

The union said bank employees on November 26 will also focus on their demands such as opposition to bank privatisation, opposition to outsourcing and contract system, adequate recruitment, stern action against big corporate defaulters, increase in rate of interest on bank deposits and reduction in service charges.