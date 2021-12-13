Bank Strike Update: In view of the two-day strike on December 16-17 called for by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), apart from State Bank of India (SBI), three more banks — Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, and RBL Bank, have said their operations will be affected due to the same, reported the livemint. “While Bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the strike,” PNB said in a statement to the stock exchanges.Also Read - SBI Internet Banking To Remain Down For THESE Hours Today

Central Bank of India said it's taking all necessary steps in terms of the existing guidelines to deal with the strike and for the smooth functioning of its branches and offices. "However, in the event of strike branches or offices may be impacted," it said.

RBL Bank said its employees associated with the protesting unions may participate in the strike, which is at the industry level and is nowhere related to Bank-level issues. "The bank will take all necessary steps for smooth functioning of the Bank's Branches/Offices on the days of strike. However, it is likely that some of our branches would also be impacted by the strike, in case it materialises," RBL Bank said.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier said its normal functioning is likely to be impacted due to the proposed two-day strike. SBI also stated that it has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning at its branches during the strike, the mint report added.

The bank unions have called for a two-day strike this week to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks. Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), told news agency PTI that privatising PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and the rural economy.