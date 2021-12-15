New Delhi: Banks in Bihar will stay closed for four days, starting December 16. The bank employees will be going on a strike on December 16 and 17 due to various demands. December 18 and 19 are weekends, thus the banks will stay closed for a total of four consecutive days, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.Also Read - Bank Strike on 16, 17 December: Other Than SBI, Services of THESE Banks to Remain Affected. Details Here

The strike has been planned by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) against the central government's decision to privatise the public sector banks. According to media reports, the government has decided to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill,2021 during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. This bill aims to privatise the public sector banks.

According to the report, there is a wave of widespread anger in the banks against the privatisation process. UFBU had launched a protest against it on December 3. The government had proposed the privatisation of two public sector banks in the budget for the year 2021-22.

However, on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha that the government has not yet decided the names of the banks that are to be privatised, a report by Financial Express stated. The Niti Aayog has, although, recommended the sell-off of Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank, the report added.