Will banks remain closed for three consecutive days? Finance Ministry calls emergency meeting ahead of nationwide strike

The nationwide bank strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation representing seven major unions of bank employees and officers across India.

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Sitharaman said the significance of Coxon's decision went beyond the resignation itself, as senior figures within the sector had acknowledged the substance of his concerns. File image/IANS

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has called a meeting of the chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs), regional rural banks (RRBs), the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), and NABARD on Monday to review preparations and contingency plans ahead of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28.

According to the reports, the meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), is likely to primarily discuss measures to ensure continuity of banking services and the availability of essential services for customers during the strike. Officials may also discuss contingency arrangements to minimise disruptions, particularly as the proposed strike coincides with the banks’ half-yearly closing period.

Here are some of the key details:

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a joint organisation representing seven bank employee and officer unions.

The unions have raised several demands, with the implementation of a five-day banking week emerging as a key issue.

Over the same demand, the UFBU had earlier organised a nationwide strike on September 11 as well.

During the previous strike, counter services, cash transactions and cheque clearances at bank branches were affected in several parts of the country.

Disruptions were reported in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The impact was particularly noticeable in smaller cities and towns.

Apart from a five-day workweek, the unions are demanding improvements in pension benefits, the implementation of a uniform Dearness Allowance (DA) formula for pensioners, and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The UFBU claims to represent nearly 90 percent of banking employees across the country.

The proposed strike could have a widespread impact on customers, as September 26 and 27 fall on the weekend.

As a result, normal branch operations could remain disrupted for five consecutive days, from September 26 to 30.

This has raised concerns over cheque processing, cash transactions, and other services that depend on bank branches.

The unions had issued a strike notice on August 26. Following this, conciliation meetings were held involving union representatives, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), and government officials. However, the talks failed to produce any concrete resolution on the demand for a five-day banking week.