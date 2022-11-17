Bank Strike on Nov 19: Banking, ATM Services to be Hit on Saturday, Check

Banking services across the country are likely to be impacted on November 19, Saturday, due to a call for strike by All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA).

The members of AIBEA said they will strike work in protest against targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.

New Delhi: Banking and ATM services across the nation will be affected on Saturday (November 19) as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has decided to proceed with the countrywide bank strike on November 19. The AIBEA said, “Our call for All India Strike on 19th Nov. 2022. Discussions with IBA & Managements. Outcome not satisfactory.”

Meanwhile, the United Forum has also extended their support to the bank strike called by AIBEA. The bank union said, “From the United Forum of Bank Unions, as per the decision taken in our meeting we extend our full support to their strike and demands. From UFBU we are also committed to bilateralism and resolution of issues through mutual discussions.”

WHY HAS THE AIBEA CALLED FOR NATIONWIDE BANK STRIKE ON NOV 19

Increasing attacks on trade unions, rights, jobs and job security

Violation of Bipartite settlement & I.D. Act

Harassment of employees by transfers in violation of settlements

Denial of wage revision in CSB Bank

WHAT IS THE DEMAND BEHIND THE BANK STRIKE

Sanctity of Bipartite settlement

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NOV 19 BANK STRIKE

In a regulatory filing, the Bank of Baroda said that the general secretary of AIBEA had served a notice of the strike to the Indian Banks’ Association informing that the members propose to go on a strike on November 19, 2022, in support of their demands.

“Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected,” stated the bank in the filing.

November 19 happens to be the third Saturday of the month, and banks remain operational on the first and third Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India will remain closed for up to 10 days in the month of November. After November 19, banks will remain shut for four days including fourth Saturday, Sundays and regional holidays.