Bank Strike on November 19. ATM, Banking Services Likely to be Hit
Banking services across the country are expected to be hit on November 19 as the members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest.
New Delhi: Banking services across the country are expected to be hit on November 19 as the members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest. In October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”
Also Read:
- Bank Bandh on Nov 19: Banking Services to be Hit as Bank Employees' Association Calls For Day-long Strike
- Bank Bandh on June 27: Bank Employees Threaten To Go On Strike, Banking Operations To Be Impacted
- Bharat Bandh Today: Banking Services Partially Affected, Cheque Clearance And ATMs Hit | 10 Points
He asserted that the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the state-owned Bank of Baroda said “General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks’ Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands.”
The lender said though that it is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the days of the protest, in case the strike materialises, services may be affected.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.