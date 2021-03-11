Bank Strike, State Bank of India Holidays in March 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) customers need to finish the bank work by March 12 i.e. Friday, else there may be a delay till the middle of the next week. This has come after bank employees’ unions had called for a strike which may result in affecting the function of SBI on March 15 and March 16 i.e on Monday and Tuesday. The protest call has been given with an aim to oppose the Central government’s decision to privatise public sector banks. Both Indian Banks Association (IBA) the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have given the strike call. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to be Closed For 4 Days Straight From March 13 to 16 | List of Upcoming Holidays

No work at SBI for 4 days? The two-day bank strike will effectively stop works at SBI for four days. The SBI branches along with other banks will remain closed on March 13 as it is the second Saturday which is a mandatory bank holiday. Then SBI will remain closed on March 14 as it is Sunday which is a regular weekly bank holiday. Then there will be the two-day strike on March 15 and March 16 which are Monday and Tuesday. It is advisable to SBI customers that they should finish their bank related works by March 12 which is Friday this week. If they don’t do that then their bank-related work may get delayed till the next week. Also Read - Bank Union Strike: Banking Services Across Country May be Affected For 2 Days This Month, Here's Why

Who has called the strike? The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the bank strike for two days on March 15 and March 16. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is basically the umbrella body comprising nine bank unions. These nine bank unions are All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO). Also Read - Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Partially Affected as Lakhs of Employees Protest, SBI & Private Banks Functional

In Budget 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement regarding the privatisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs). The announcement was part of the Central government’s disinvestment drive to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore. She had said that the government proposed to take up privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22.