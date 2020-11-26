New Delhi: Banking operations in public sector banks across the country were partially affected on Thursday as some bank unions joined the one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. Cash transaction including deposits and withdrawal at branches, forex and government transactions have been impacted in many public sector banks where participating unions are strong. Meanwhile, State Bank of India and private sector banks are functional. Also Read - Bank Strike: Many Public Sector Banks to Remain Closed Across India on November 26, Here's Why

However, digital transactions have not been affected and users are still able to conduct transactions through Net Banking or Mobile Banking. Several banks have urged their customers to use digital channels and ATM services to carry out normal banking activities.

Notably, banks which have gone on strike will resume their services tomorrow i.e. November 27. After this, banks will be closed again on November 29 due to fourth Saturday and on November 29, Sunday.

Why is the strike being held?

Ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, are observing the nationwide general strike to protest against various policies of the central government. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the strike.

The strike by unions is against anti-labour policy of the government and bank employees are protesting against the privatisation of banks, outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

They are also demanding adequate recruitment in the sector, stern action against big corporate defaulters, an increase in the rate of interest on bank deposits and a reduction in service charges. Over 4 lakh employees of private, public and foreign banks will take part in the nationwide strike.

“Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of ‘Ease of Business’, which are purely in the interest of corporates. “In the process, 75 per cent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment,” he said.