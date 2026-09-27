Bank strike update: Relief for customers as 3-day strike deferred after meeting between banks’ association, unions

UFBU defers its 3-day nationwide bank strike after IBA assurances on a 5-day work week; banks to function normally on Monday.

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Bank strike update: In a matter of relief for the bank customers, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Sunday deferred its proposed three-day nationwide strike following concrete assurances from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) regarding key demands, including the implementation of a five-day work week. The strike postponement ensures that public and private sector bank branches across the country will open and operate normally on Monday, September 28, preventing major operational disruptions during the critical half-yearly account closing period.

Settlement & Strike Deferment Overview

Parameter Operational Details Union Body United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Negotiating Authority Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) Originally Scheduled Strike Dates Monday, September 28 – Wednesday, September 30

What United Forum of Bank Unions said on 3-day strike?

“A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers,” the UFBU said in a statement.

Highlights

Normal Banking Operations Restored: With the strike officially called off, bank branches and offices will open as scheduled on Monday, ensuring seamless transaction processing for customers.

IBA Assurances: The decision to defer the three-day strike followed positive discussions with the IBA, which provided formal assurances on long-pending union demands, notably the 5-day banking schedule.

Relief for Half-Yearly Closing: The deferment eliminates widespread disruption during the crucial half-yearly financial accounting and closing period across the banking sector.

As regards the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with the IBA to propose modifications in the scheme to the government to address the observations of the unions/associations, it said.

The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution, it said. In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)