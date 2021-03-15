New Delhi: Bank Strike has begun across India. Lakhs of Bank employees have started Bank Strike to protest against the privatisation of two public sector banks. Bank Strike has been called by several unions on Monday and Tuesday i.e. March 15 and March 16. The two-day bank strike follows as many days weekend holiday at banks in India. This means that banking operations are being hit for four consecutive days. However, it has been said that ATM services and Internet banking facilities will remain available for customers during the Bank Strike. Also Read - RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma Match 1 at Roma Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST March 15 Monday

In Delhi, employees of a bank in Connaught Place were seen raising slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees. In Tripura's Agartala, employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. In Maharashtra, the impact of the strike has been visible. In West Bengal's Siliguri, branches of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank remained closed. In Bihar capital Patna, bank employees raised slogans in support of their two-day nationwide strike, as per reports by ANI.

United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Around 10 lakhs employees are participating in the two-day Bank Strike in India.