New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has come out with a new Xpress Credit personal loan facility for when customers need an instant loan with quick approval.

Whether it's a wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, SBI customers can now get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI's Xpress Credit Personal Loan.

The interest rate on this SBI loan is at 9.60%.

All customers have to do to apply for the Xpress personal loan is send one missed call or message.

You can Dial 1800-11-2211 to get more information about the loan or for applying through SBI contact centre.

To apply for the Xpress Credit personal loan from SBI, give a missed call on this number- 7208933142.

You can also send an SMS by typing “PERSONAL” (without quotes and in caps) on this number -7208933145 to get a call back from the SBI contact centre.

SBI also tweeted saying: "All it takes is an SMS, to begin with your personal loan process. SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145."

All it takes is an SMS, to begin with your personal loan process.

SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145.

To know more: https://t.co/TH5bnGWu1V pic.twitter.com/EJin90BhxV — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 16, 2021

