New Delhi: India’s banking sector woes have impacted investments and growth, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Wednesday. Also Read - Economic Survey 2020: Theme, Colour, Significance | All You Need to Know

Speaking at the Ficci’s 17th Annual Capital Market Conference ‘CAPAM2020′, he said the sector faced two problems of “scale and quality”. The CEA elaborated that these problems are major factors for slow growth. Also Read - Union Budget 2020: Government Tables Economic Survey, Pegs Growth Rate at 6-6.5% For FY 2020-21

According to Subramanian, NPAs and risk aversion have impacted investment, which has in turn hit growth and eventually lowered consumption. Also Read - Economic Survey 2020: 45 Documents For Starting Restaurant, 19 to Get a Gun, Says CEA

Besides, he pointed out the need to focus on bring scale to the banking sector. He asserted that India needs large banks.

The CEA cited that India lags behind “spectacularly” in terms of large banks, as it only has one bank in top 100, while China has 18 such financial institutions.

Furthermore, he said that quality of large borrowers is not very good and that banks should first check the financial status of the borrowers before lending. Apart from the sector’s woes, he said banks are investing more than lending.

Citing last year’s data, he said that credit given during that time period, similarly, during the lockdown phase, low credit was given except for the aECLGS sheme for MSMEs’.

Additionally, he said India cannot become a big economy with the current scale of the banking sector. The theme of the conference is aAtmanirbhar Bharat: Role of Capital Market’.