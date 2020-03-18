New Delhi: Giving much relief to its depositors, Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has resumed its operations. The bank also said that its services are available for its customers now. Also Read - Yes Bank To Resume Full Banking Services From 6 pm Today, Likely to Face Withdrawal Rush

“Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia,” the bank said in a tweet. Also Read - Will Not Sell Any Share in Crisis-hit Yes Bank For Next 3 Years, Says SBI

Earlier, the bank had said that it will resume normal operations from 6 PM on Wednesday. The development comes after Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar said that the bank will resume normal operations from 6 PM on March 18 and it has no liquidity problem.

“Our customers will be able to enjoy all the services available before the moratorium. There is absolutely no issue on the liquidity side from Yes Bank. All our ATMs are full of cash,” he had said during a press conference.

He had further stated that there was no need to worry about deposits. “Complete normalcy will be restored. All branches and employees are ready. If there is too much rush of depositors, the bank branches will remain open on weekends as well,” he had added.

After the irregularity matter in the Yes Bank came to limelight, the RBI had the on March 5 imposed a moratorium on the bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3.

“Only one-third of our customers have withdrawn Rs 50,000 during the moratorium. The customer feedback is that they do not feel the need to withdraw money from the bank. We have had higher inflows than outflows in the last few days,” Kumar had stated.

On the other hand, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar had also said that the lender is free to sell shares but assured that not one share will be sold in the next three years.

“We are not against retail shareholders. We are all here to protect them,” he had said.

Prior to this, the Union Cabinet had on March 13 approved a reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as proposed by the RBI.