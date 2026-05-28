Banks CLOSED? Are HDFC, SBI, ICICI services affected for 14 days in this city? Here’s what police say on social media claims

Pune Police said that no 14-day curfew is being imposed in the city and the social media rumours about a curfew are false.

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Banks CLOSED? Are HDFC, SBI, ICICI services affected for 14 days in this city? Here’s what police say on social media claims | Image: ANI

Are Banks Closed For 14 Days In Pune: Amid claims on social media platforms that public and private sector banks are closed in Pune city during the 14-day curfew, police have clarified that no curfew is being imposed in the city and rumours about the curfew, starting from May 26, are false. Banks will function normally in the city. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classify bank holidays and people should check the RBI calendar before visiting their bank branches.

Are Banks Closed For 14 Days In Pune?

No, banks, including public and private sectors, will operate as usual in the city. Financial institutions are closed only when the RBI marks specific days as holidays in its official calendar.

Bank Holidays

The bank regulator publishes a state-wise monthly holiday list every year, consisting of all local and national bank holidays. People should visit their bank branches only after checking the RBI calendar.

It is to be noted that scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, following RBI’s guidelines. Banks operate normally on the first, third and fifth Saturdays unless RBI specifies the dates as a holiday.

Major Bank Holidays In May 2026

All banks will be closed on – Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Eid-ul-Adha. Notably, the bank holidays also depend on the state.

Bank Holidays In May 2026