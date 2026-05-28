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Banks CLOSED? Are HDFC, SBI, ICICI services affected for 14 days in this city? Here’s what police say on social media claims

Pune Police said that no 14-day curfew is being imposed in the city and the social media rumours about a curfew are false.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: May 28, 2026, 5:57 PM IST
Banks CLOSED? Are HDFC, SBI, ICICI services affected for 14 days in this city? Here’s what police say on social media claims
Banks CLOSED? Are HDFC, SBI, ICICI services affected for 14 days in this city? Here’s what police say on social media claims | Image: ANI

Are Banks Closed For 14 Days In Pune: Amid claims on social media platforms that public and private sector banks are closed in Pune city during the 14-day curfew, police have clarified that no curfew is being imposed in the city and rumours about the curfew, starting from May 26, are false. Banks will function normally in the city. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classify bank holidays and people should check the RBI calendar before visiting their bank branches.

Are Banks Closed For 14 Days In Pune?

No, banks, including public and private sectors, will operate as usual in the city. Financial institutions are closed only when the RBI marks specific days as holidays in its official calendar.

Read more: Bakrid Bank holiday tomorrow: Will banks remain open or closed on Thursday for Eid-AI-Adha? Check State-wise update

Bank Holidays

The bank regulator publishes a state-wise monthly holiday list every year, consisting of all local and national bank holidays. People should visit their bank branches only after checking the RBI calendar.

It is to be noted that scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, following RBI’s guidelines. Banks operate normally on the first, third and fifth Saturdays unless RBI specifies the dates as a holiday.

Major Bank Holidays In May 2026

All banks will be closed on – Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Eid-ul-Adha. Notably, the bank holidays also depend on the state.

Bank Holidays In May 2026

City May 1 May 9 May 16 May 26 May 27 May 28
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayawada

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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