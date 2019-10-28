New Delhi: Banks are closed in several cities in India such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur on Monday in view of festivals including the Vikram Samvat New Year, stated a report. This bank holiday is being observed just a day after the Diwali celebrations across the country.

Notably, banks had been shut on October 26 which marked the fourth Saturday of the month.

Here is a full list of bank holidays for the month of October this year:

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 6 – Sunday

October 7 – Navami

October 8 – Dussehra

October 12 – Second Saturday

October 13 – Sunday, Valmiki Jayanti

October 20 – Sunday

October 26 – Fourth Saturday

October 27 – Diwali

October 28 – Govardhan Puja

October 29 – Bhai Dooj

As per a report, the banks in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad among other cities across India were opened after a two-day long holiday.