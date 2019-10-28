New Delhi: Banks are closed in several cities in India such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur on Monday in view of festivals including the Vikram Samvat New Year, stated a report. This bank holiday is being observed just a day after the Diwali celebrations across the country.
Notably, banks had been shut on October 26 which marked the fourth Saturday of the month.
Here is a full list of bank holidays for the month of October this year:
- October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti
- October 6 – Sunday
- October 7 – Navami
- October 8 – Dussehra
- October 12 – Second Saturday
- October 13 – Sunday, Valmiki Jayanti
- October 20 – Sunday
- October 26 – Fourth Saturday
- October 27 – Diwali
- October 28 – Govardhan Puja
- October 29 – Bhai Dooj
As per a report, the banks in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad among other cities across India were opened after a two-day long holiday.