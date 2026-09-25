Banks closed: Nationwide 3-day bank strike from Sept 28 – Impacted services and what remains open

Banks Closed: If you are planning to visit your bank branch between September 28 and September 30, please cancel your visit as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a three-day nationwide strike. The impact of the protest may be visible in public sector banks, as employees will take part in the protest. This will interrupt services that require in-person processing. It is to be noted that not all bank services will halt, and the strike does not imply that every banking channel will stop working. Online payments and digital facilities will work as normal but branch-related tasks may face delays.
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