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Banks closed: Nationwide 3-day bank strike from Sept 28 – Impacted services and what remains open

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. The effects could be visible at physical branches, particularly those of public sector banks.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 25, 2026, 5:15 PM IST
banks closed
Banks closed: Nationwide 3-day bank strike from Sept 28 - Impacted services and what remains open | Image: AI

Banks Closed: If you are planning to visit your bank branch between September 28 and September 30, please cancel your visit as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a three-day nationwide strike. The impact of the protest may be visible in public sector banks, as employees will take part in the protest. This will interrupt services that require in-person processing. It is to be noted that not all bank services will halt, and the strike does not imply that every banking channel will stop working. Online payments and digital facilities will work as normal but branch-related tasks may face delays.

Read more: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Are banks in Maharashtra closed today? Check which banks will remain shut

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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