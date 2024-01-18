Home

Business

Banks Closed On January 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Know Details

Banks Closed On January 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Know Details

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024 take a look at the state-wise list of banks closed for the Consecration Ceremony.

Banks Closed On Jan 22 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A letter has been written to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by an advocate, requesting them to declare a National Holiday on January 22 on account of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; however, a half-day for Central Government offices, institutions and industrial establishments has been declared by the government. There are a few states who have declared a holiday for all educational institutions and have also declared a ‘Dry Day’ on Jan 22, i.e. there will be no sale of alcohol. Amid the shutting down of schools, colleges and offices, are banks closed on Pran Pratishtha too? Here’s what we know so far…

Trending Now

Banks Closed On January 22 For Pran Pratishtha?

The government has declared a half-day leave for Central Government offices, institutions and industrial establishments; states like UP, MP and Chhattisgarh have declared a holiday for educational institutions but so far, banks have not been closed on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. There has been no update regarding the closure of banks on Jan 22 and it seems highly unlikely, except one state.

You may like to read

Banks In Uttar Pradesh Closed On Jan 22

All banks in Uttar Pradesh, the state where the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is being held, will remain closed on January 22, 2024. Till now, it is only UP that has declared a bank holiday on Jan 22. All banks in Manipur will also be shut on Jan 22 but the reason for the same is not the Consecration Ceremony but it is due to Imoinu Iratpa.

Half-Day Leave For Central Govt Employees

As mentioned earlier, the Central Government has announced a half day working day till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Schools, Colleges Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha

The temple city of Ayodhya is in Uttar Pradesh and it only makes sense that the educational institutions in this state will remain closed on the day of the Consecration Ceremony. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed that all schools and colleges across the state will be shut on January 22. All government employees and schools have been given an off day on January 22 by the government of Goa, in the wake of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

All state government schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh will remain closed on January 22, 2024 on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the city of Uttar Pradesh. According to various media reports, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has declared a holiday for all schools to ‘celebrate’ January 22 like a festival. Schools in Haryana will also remain closed on the day of the Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla, i.e. January 22, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.