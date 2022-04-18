New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that restored the pre-pandemic trading timings in RBI-regulated markets, which includes the money market. From today (April 18) onwards, trading in markets regulated by the RBI will start from 9 am and end at 3.30 pm, the central bank said in a release on Monday. Until today, the markets have been open at 10 am. This change in trade timings will give bank customers an extra hour to get their work done. However, no change has been made in the closing time of banks.Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! EMIs For Home, Car Loans Likely to go Costly as Bank Hikes MCLR. Deets Inside

“With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am,” the release said. Also Read - Diego Maradona And Inflation Trouble In India: A Peculiar Link | Explained

“The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020. With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am.” Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: Home Loan to Become Cheaper as RBI Relaxes Loan-to-Value Rules till March 2023

Trading hours for the markets regulated by the RBI would be as follows: