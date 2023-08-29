Home

Banks to Remain Closed Tomorrow and On August 31 in These Cities | Deets Inside

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 30 in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated tomorrow across India and various parts of the world with tremendous zeal and excitement. This year, the festival of siblings will be celebrated on August 30, and some cities will witness the closure of banks on August 30 and 31 in observance of the festival.

Banks Will Remain Closed In These Cities on August 30 and August 31:

August 30:

Rajasthan’s Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

August 31:

Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

Sikkim’s Gangtok

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Lucknow

Kerala’s Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

The customers must note that the online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.

