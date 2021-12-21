Banks Holidays In December 2021: As the two major festivals of the year are approaching, bank branches in many cities will remain shut for the next six days starting from Friday December 24. Notably, the only national holiday in December is Christmas when the banks will remain shut across the country. If you have any banking activity, you must plan accordingly. The bank customers must note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided a list of holidays for banks every year. And as per the RBI holiday calendar, December has seven state-wise holidays that include Christmas.Also Read - Face Mask, No Gathering: How These States Plan to Celebrate Christmas, New Year Amid Rising Cases of Omicron | Check Guidelines Here

Apart from Christmas, there are holidays that you should take note of for bank-related work. Interestingly, many holidays are state-wise so everybody will not be affected by the bank holidays.

On December 24, the banks will remain shut in Aizawl and Shillong due to Christmas Eve celebrations. And again on December 25, the banks across the country will remain closed on the occasion of Christmas. On this days, the banks will be closed in in Agartala, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

And again on December 26, it is a weekend holiday on Sunday for all banks across the country. Next is December 27 when Christmas celebrations would continue in Aizawl and banks would remain closed on the day.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, Aizawl and Shillong will have a maximum of four days of holidays among all major cities.

