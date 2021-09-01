Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal on Wednesday said that banks in the state would start functioning full-time from September 2(Thursday). During the second wave of the pandemic, the banks were resumed revised times due to the increasing COVID cases every day. “Banks need to operate full time now. Many new accounts are being opened due to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Therefore, we have decided to allow banks to operate as per the usual schedule, Banerjee added.Also Read - Good News For Depositors Of PMC, Other Stressed Banks, Customers To Get Rs 5 Lakh Back; Details Here

In general, the bank resumes at the usual timing 10 am to 4 pm with all private and public sector banks remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. But Banerjee added, “We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 PM tomorrow onwards.” A total of 1.6 crore people are expected to be a part of the West Bengal government scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress election manifesto, aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families in the age group of 25-60 years. Also Read - Banks to Remain Closed For Up To 12 Days in September 2021. Check List of Holidays Here

We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5pm tomorrow onwards: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/IrL3TN2g6O — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, while a total of Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category.

(With Inputs From PTI)