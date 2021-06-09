New Delhi: Banks are sending messages to its customers to stay alert of fraudsters during the ongoing Covid pandemic. Coronavirus has been a curse for us as many people have been affected and lost family members, friends, and near and dear ones due to the highly contagious disease. However, amidst this humanitarian crisis, fraudsters have been preying on desperation of Covid patients’ kin to get oxygen, drugs and normal people’s search for vaccines. Now banks are alerting their customers via SMS about such frauds. Also Read - Agra Hospital Oxygen Mock Drill Case: Two-member Committee Set to Investigate Controversy Related to 22 Deaths

"Fraudsters might offer to register you for the Covid-19 vaccine or falsely claim that they can help you get access to medicines, oxygen cylinders etc. Such con men may collect sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar and ask for OTPs to perform unauthorized transactions from your bank account linked with your Aadhaar," Standard Chartered Bank said in a message for customers.

"Keep your bank account safe by not sharing confidential details. For any information about Covid-19, kindly follow Government issued guidelines and websites," Standard Chartered Bank's message reads.

Standard Chartered Bank has also issued helpline numbers for its customers. These numbers are 18002586465/18001024734.

Punjab National Bank has also alerted its customers about cyber frauds. It has issued Toll Free helplines – 1-800-180-2222 and 1-800-103-2222.

State Bank of India said, “We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has launched a special “operation Cyber Prahaar” against such cyber frauds during the second wave of Covid pandemic. Hundreds of FIRs have been registered and arrests have been made by the Delhi Police over cheating cases pertaining to Covid medicines, vaccines, oxygen beds and Oxygen cylinders.