Banks taking more than 7 days to close your credit card account? Know about RBI’s rule

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules state that a bank must close a credit card within seven working days of a customer’s request. If it misses the deadline, the bank will have to pay a penalty from the eighth day onwards.

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The RBI has set a seven-working-day deadline for banks and credit card companies to close a card after receiving a customer’s request.

Credit card companies regularly reach out to customers with offers and benefits. However, closing a credit card can be a different experience, as banks may delay the process or try to convince customers to continue using the card. If you’re planning to close your credit card, knowing the RBI’s rules can help you understand your rights.

What are the rules of RBI regarding credit card?

The RBI has set a seven-working-day deadline for banks and credit card companies to close a card after receiving a customer’s request. Failure to meet the deadline can attract a penalty of Rs 500 per day. The issuer must also confirm the closure to the customer via SMS or registered email.

Also Read | How can FD Credit Cards work for you silently in raking in passive income via fixed deposit?

Will you receive any money if your Credit Card is not blocked?

The RBI has set a seven-working-day deadline for credit card closure. If a bank fails to close the card within this period, it will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500 for every day of delay, starting from the eighth day.

If your credit card has any outstanding dues, including EMIs, unpaid bills or late charges, the seven-working-day rule may not apply. The pending amount must first be cleared before the card closure process can be completed within the prescribed timeline.

If your bank does not pay the penalty due to you, you can file a complaint through the RBI’s Banking Ombudsman portal. The RBI can investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the bank.

Unlimited airport lounge access for one year with new credit card

Credit card holders often need to meet spending targets or stay within a set limit to enjoy complimentary airport lounge access. But a new limited-period offer is changing the equation, with eligible customers getting unlimited lounge access for a year on taking a new credit card.

Also Read | Government offering Credit Cards with this scheme, limit is…., check who are eligible

Customers who apply for a new credit card through Paisabazaar during the offer period can get unlimited airport lounge access for a year under the platform’s PB Pass programme. The offer is valid until the end of September.