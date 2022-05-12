Bank Holiday in May: With almost half of the bank holidays already over and nearly two weeks have passed in May, Banks are bracing for three days long weekend starting this Saturday. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on May 16th in various regions of India due to the Buddha Purnima celebration.Also Read - RBI Likely To Consider More Interest Rate Hikes In Next Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Report

Banks will also be closed on the second Saturday which is May 14th and as usual on Sunday (May 15th). Also Read - Loans To Become Dearer As Several Banks Hike Lending Rates After RBI's Repo Rate Increase. Details HERE

In May, the holidays were bifurcated into three categories – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Mehengai Ki Maar! From Lux Soap to Shampoo, Personal Care Products Become Dearer. Full List of Expensive Items

Banks are generally closed every Sunday of a month. However, they are open on the first and third Saturdays of the month which means the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays.

This month, there are four holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

11 Holidays In May

Of the total 11 holidays, banks have already utilised 5 holidays which were on May 1 (Sunday), May 2 (Eid-UI-Fitra), May 3 (Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya), May 8th (Sunday), and May 9th (Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore).

Now only six holidays are left. Bank holidays from May 14th to May 16th, and then May 22 (Sunday), and further from May 28 to May 29 as the fourth weekend.