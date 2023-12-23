Home

Banks To Remain Closed For Up To 5 Days In THESE States During Christmas

Bank branches in various regions of the country will remain closed for up to five days during Christmas.

Online banking services will remain available.

Christmas 2023 Bank Holidays: With less than 48 hours left for Christmas, which will be celebrated on Monday, 25 December, here we share some important information about the bank holidays during the week since a few states have marked bank holidays on other days than Christmas Day which is a public holiday across the country.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) holiday calendar, bank branches in various regions of the country will remain closed for up to five days during Christmas, which includes weekends.

State-wise Bank Holiday List During Christmas

December 25 (Monday, Christmas): Banks are closed in all states.

December 26 (Tuesday, extended Christmas Celebrations): Banks are closed in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

December 27 (Wednesday, Christmas Celebrations): Banks Are Closed In Arunachal Pradesh.

It is important to note that Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.

Types Of Bank Holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories:

1. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

2. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real time gross settlement holidays.

3. Banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank Holidays in December 2023

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 4

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 13

Losoong/Namsoong: December 14

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Celebration: December 26

Christmas: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

