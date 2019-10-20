New Delhi: As Maharashtra and Haryana are all set to go for polls on October 21, banking services in these two stated will be open for three days this week only. In other parts of the country, the banking services will also remain affected. This is being done in view of the assembly polls in these two sates and by-polls in other states.

Except for Maharashtra and Haryana, banks will remain open on Monday in other parts of the country. The Election Commission in its earlier notification has announced banking holidays for these two states on October 21. However, banks in Chandigarh will remain open on Monday.

Banking services on Tuesday will also be affected across the country as two bank unions such as All India Bank Employees Association (AlBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have decided to hold a demonstration on Tuesday in protest against bank mergers. Keeping in view the upcoming protest, the Bank of Baroda has already issued a notification that banking services in this bank could be affected. However, banking services in State Bank of India (SBI) will remain as usual because only a few of its employees are part of those two protesting unions.

It will come as a breather for bank customers as banking operations will be normal throughout the country after Tuesday for the next three days. Again on Saturday, the banking services will see a poor day as every second and fourth Saturday, banks are closed for operations.

In all, there are about eight bank holidays starting this month from October 2, 2019. The list of public holidays for October includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Meanwhile, massive preparations are underway in the state ahead of the assembly polls. Besides, special arrangements have also been made for women, specially-abled and senior citizens.

“There are total 283 polling booths in Dharavi out of which 120 booths are temporary structures which are waterproof. One preceding officer and three polling officers have also been deployed at each booth and these teams have been trained at least thrice. They have been provided with the EVMs and other polling materials this morning,” Ravindra Hajare, Returning Officer (RO), was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that EVM machines have been thoroughly checked for the polls, Hajare said the machines have already been handed over to every booth today.

As per EC notification, the campaigning for poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana concluded on Saturday. Voting in both states will be held on October 21 and the results of the will be announced on October 24. Voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.