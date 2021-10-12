New Delhi: Before planning to visit bank branches in the upcoming days, you must know that all public and private sector lenders across the country will remain shut for more than ten days (including weekends and festivals), starting from Wednesday. Notably, various festivals such as—Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, Id-E-Milad etc will be observed in the month of October, so the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar has a long list of holidays.Also Read - From Mutual Fund And Cheque Book to Debit Card Payment: Major Rules to Change From Oct 1 | Full List Here

Here's the full list of bank holidays for the upcoming days here:-

October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 14 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

October 17 – Sunday

October 18 – Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday

People must note that these holidays are not uniform in nature which means that the list varies state-to-state across the country depending upon specific festivals observed in some states/UTs. The central bank has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.